December 2021

During an interview with Howard Stern, Affleck said that he and his ex-wife mutually decided to end their marriage, despite what reports at the time may have indicated. “The truth was, we took our time, we made a decision, we grew apart,” the actor explained. “We had a marriage that did not work. This happens. It is somebody I love and respect, but to whom I should not be married any longer.”

Despite the fact that their romantic relationship ended, the director said the pair still maintained “respect” for one another. “Did we have moments of tension? Did we have disagreements over the custody? Was stuff difficult for us? Did we get angry? Yes,” he continued. “But fundamentally it was always underpinned with respect. I knew she was a good mom. I hope that she knew that I was a good dad. I was. I had to get sober — I knew that too — and I acknowledged that. I said, ‘You’re right. I’ve got to quit drinking.'”