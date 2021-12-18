Ben Affleck: My Kids' Opinions of Me Are the Only Ones That Matter

December 2021

After making headlines for saying he was “trapped” when married to Garner, Affleck said his quotes were taken out of context. However, he also noted that his kids’ opinions are the only ones that truly matter to him.

“My life is better and I’m happier the more I’m around them,” he told Good Morning America at the time. “Because the only biography that really means anything is written on the hearts of your kids. I’ll be long dead, and someone is going to ask my kids, ‘What was your dad like?’ And that’s when I’ll know what my life was worth.”