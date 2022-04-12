2022

Speaking to his friend Matt Damon for an Entertainment Weekly cover story, the Tender Bar star said he considered meeting Lopez to be the silver lining of making Gigli. He also credited the box-office bomb with helping him figure out that he wanted to do more behind the camera.

“If the reaction to Gigli hadn’t happened, I probably wouldn’t have ultimately decided, ‘I don’t really have any other avenue but to direct movies,’ which has turned out to be the real love of my professional life,” he said in January 2022. “So in those ways, it’s a gift. And I did get to meet Jennifer, the relationship with whom has been really meaningful to me in my life.”