2022

In an April 8 “On the JLo” newsletter, Lopez revealed that she got engaged. Days later, she revealed that she was shocked when her love proposed while she was taking a bath.

“I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless,” she wrote, in part.

The “Marry Me” singer continued, recalling, “I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined…just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.”