2022

“You have to do what feels good to you all the time. But at the same time, you learn from the past, you do things better the second time,” Lopez told The New York Times in a February 2022 profile. “There’s a part of it that, yes, we’re together. But there’s a part of it that’s not, you know, being so open the way we were when we were so young and in love many years ago. … When you’re in things, you do what feels right. And I don’t beat myself up over ‘I wish I had done this differently’ or ‘Did I do too much?’ That’s what was comfortable at the time. I did what I did. [Alex] did what he did. And it was fine. The relationship stuff had nothing to do with being public or not being public.”

She continued: “You can’t live life and think that things are just mistakes: I just messed up there, I messed up there. No, it’s all lessons. It’s really what can you extrapolate from it that is going to help you grow and go to the next level of understanding yourself, finding yourself and being able to be at peace with your life, at peace with who you are.”