2022

“I just want my future to be full of love and happiness, with my children and my partner,” the Marry Me star told People in February 2022. “I think everybody just wants to be happy, with somebody to go on the journey with and grow old with, and I feel good about that right now. To see the person, the human being, the man that he is today, the father that he is today, the partner that he is — he is so everything I always knew he was and wanted to be.”

She added that their romance is “a beautiful love story.” Lopez explained: “What I can teach my children is that real love exists. Some things can be forever, but it doesn’t mean they just have a straight line.”