Emma Clears the Air

“It was not recent,” Hernan clarified about her interaction with Affleck on the app during an April 2022 appearance on E! News’ Daily Pop. “This was 2019. Literally, the smallest, innocent little thing. … [It] blew up out of proportion.”

She added: “I think on the show, you didn’t see the timeframe and it just seemed worse. And it was literally the smallest thing. End of story. We’re shutting that one down now.”

The Netflix star’s rep confirmed the timeline of the flirty exchange to Us Weekly in a statement the same day, explaining, “Ben and Emma’s Raya interaction occurred in 2019. They matched, they exchanged messages, they never met.”