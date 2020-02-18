His Back Tattoo

When photos of Affleck’s notorious back tattoo first emerged in 2015, no one could quite figure out if it was real. For years, the actor himself repeated that it was just for a movie — not a permanent feature on his body. In March 2019, he finally came clean about his very real (and very large) ink of a phoenix rising from the ashes.

“I resented that somebody got a picture of it by spying on me,” Affleck told The Times. “It felt invasive. But you’re right. I could have said, ‘That’s none of your business.’ I guess I got a kick out of messing with Extra. ‘Is your tattoo real or not real?’ Of course, it’s real! No, I put a fake tattoo on my back and then hid it.”