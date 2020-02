His Relapse

“Relapse is embarrassing, obviously,” he said about his brief slip in October 2019 after just over one year of sobriety. “I wish it didn’t happen. I really wish it wasn’t on the internet for my kids to see. Jen and I did our best to address it and be honest.”

He added, “One of the things about recovery that I think people sometimes overlook is the fact that it inculcates certain values. Be honest. Be accountable. Help other people. Apologize when you’re wrong.”