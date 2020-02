His Upbringing

“My dad didn’t really get sober until I was 19,” the Gone Girl actor revealed. “The older I’ve gotten, the more I recognize that my dad did the best he could. There’s a lot of alcoholism and mental illness in my family. The legacy of that is quite powerful and sometimes hard to shake. … It took me a long time to fundamentally, deeply, without a hint of doubt, admit to myself that I am an alcoholic.”