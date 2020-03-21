Love Lives

Ben Affleck Steps Out With Girlfriend Ana de Armas and Her Dog in L.A.: Photos

Ben Affleck Steps Out With Ana de Armas and Her Dog in L.A.
Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas out and about in Los Angeles on March 21 2020. Broadimage/Shutterstock
Supportive

A source told Us that Garner is “supportive” of her ex-husband “and happy for him and his relationship.”

