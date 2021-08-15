Pics

Ben Affleck Through the Years: Teen Movies, Oscar Wins and More

By
Ben Affleck Through the Years: Child Stardom, Oscar Wins and More
 Miramax/Kobal/Shutterstock
16
4 / 16
podcast
Boost_Boxed_Ad_600x338

1999

The newly minted Oscar winners reunited as costars in the Kevin Smith comedy Dogma.

Back to top