2013

The Justice League star won his second Oscar as a producer of Argo, which he also directed and starred in. During his acceptance speech, he famously thanked Garner for “working” on their relationship. “I want to thank you for working on our marriage for 10 Christmases,” he said. “It’s good. It is work, but it’s the best kind of work. And there’s no one I’d rather work with!”