A Tip of the Hat

Affleck seemingly started testing the waters to see if Lopez would be open to reconnecting by publicly praising her. “She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business,” he told InStyle in April. “She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”