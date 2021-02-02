Becoming the ‘Unlovable’ Bachelor on Kaitlyn’s Season

Bachelor Nation met Higgins on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season 11 of The Bachelorette. While Higgins’ feelings of being an “outsider” throughout his life was a common theme of the book, he referred to his insecurities as feeling “unlovable” on the reality show during a one-on-one conversation with Bristowe in 2015. He was sent home a couple of episodes after his confession.

“Her rejection only confirmed my outsider feelings even more,” he wrote, noting that the moment “felt very private” even though it was captured by the ABC cameras. “A few months later the entire world (or at least the fans of the show) watched my moment of vulnerability play out, complete with added background music. Then something very surprising happened. … My words must have connected with all the outsiders out there, because one person after another wrote to tell me that they, too, struggled with feeling unlovable.”