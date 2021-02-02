Ben and Lauren Broke Up on the Phone

Higgins wrote that he and Bushnell struggled to admit to themselves — and each other — that their engagement wasn’t going to last.

“By the end we were barely speaking. The breakup itself came over the phone. If you wonder how you can end an engagement with a phone call, believe me when I say that both of us preferred it that way. Neither of us needed another tortured, face-to-face conversation about our relationship,” he wrote. “It was like our time on the show never really ended. At least, not the bad part. When the time came finally to throw in the towel, doing it in a phone call felt far healthier for both of us.”