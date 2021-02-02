Filming ‘Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?’

Not long after wrapping The Bachelor, Higgins and Bushnell started filming a Freeform spinoff titled Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?

“The producers added the question mark because they sensed there was trouble in paradise. By the time Happily Ever After? came along, there wasn’t a lot of joy left in our relationship,” Higgins wrote about the eight-episode spinoff, noting there was “tension and pain” in their romance at the time. “Neither of us was happy, but we were still doing our best to make the relationship work. We went to couple’s therapy and counseling, yet, no matter how many steps forward we took, it seemed something would hit us, and we’d be right back to confusion and doubt.”