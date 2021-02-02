Meeting Jessica Post-‘Bachelor’

Higgins revealed that he was so “nervous” about getting into another relationship after Bushnell that when he met Clarke, he tried to fight his attraction to her. He also wrote that he was worried about dating in the real world again after the “unrealistic expectation” of Bachelor dates.

“The fantasy level for those dates was off the charts. But now, without ABC, I didn’t have access to a biplane and pilot to whisk us off on a perfect date in the desert where a hot tub was conveniently waiting for the two of us,” he wrote. “Outside of the television fantasy world, I no longer had any idea what a good date looked like, much less a perfect one like I’d want to arrange. And yet, I had met this amazing woman I couldn’t stop thinking about, and I didn’t know what to do. I felt like I’d set a certain standard on television, and I was sure she’d be disappointed if dating me outside of that world didn’t live up to it. That fear left me frozen.”

Higgins went public with his relationship with Clarke in February 2019.