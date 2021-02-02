Overcoming His Addiction

While Higgins admitted he didn’t remember much from his time of “bedridden shame and darkness,” which lasted approximately four months, he recalled the moment he knew something needed to change after he looked at himself in the mirror.

“When I made eye contact with myself, I felt like the devil himself was staring back at me. ‘Oh, God,’ I said out loud. ‘Who is this? This is not the man I ever wanted to be,’” he wrote. “I really meant the words, ‘Oh, God.’ It was the first prayer I’d prayed in a very long time — and maybe the most honest prayer I’d ever uttered. … I confessed to God how empty my life had become and how I did not want to stay on this path. If you are real,’ I cried, ‘save me from myself.’”