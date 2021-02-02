Painkiller Addiction

After undergoing knee surgery for a high school football injury, Higgins got addicted to painkillers. “Getting off the painkillers became even more difficult when a different kind of pain hit,” he wrote, referring to getting turned down by his top college, his longtime high school girlfriend cheating on him and his father’s illness. “The final piece of my dark puzzle fell into place when I started to treat people like objects that existed for my pleasure.”

While Higgins didn’t go into detail, he admitted that he “used a young woman as nothing more than an object for my pleasure” when he was high. He wrote: “When it was over, I discarded her. I didn’t care about her story or her desire for a relationship that wasn’t just physical and lasted longer than one night. I didn’t care that I’d hurt her. All I cared about was myself.”