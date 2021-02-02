Signs of Trouble With Lauren

Higgins wrote that the first “crack in the foundation” of his relationship with Bushnell was in the “form of mistrust.” While he noted that the pair didn’t watch any of the episodes, it was clear that she wasn’t happy that Higgins told his runner-up, JoJo Fletcher, that he loved her the same week he said the L-word to Bushnell.

“Everywhere we went people asked about what they’d watched on that week’s episode. The questions were not healthy for us. Even without the questions, we wouldn’t have made it,” he wrote. “As we got to know each other outside of the fantasy dates of The Bachelor, we both started to realize that this perfect fit wasn’t nearly as perfect as we once believed.”

Higgins admitted that the twosome had “to work very hard at even the basics of our relationship,” including having daily conversations. “At times we had trouble talking. … Something just felt off, not at all what two people who were supposed to be madly in love with each other should feel,” he wrote.