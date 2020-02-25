Former Bachelor Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke’s Relationship Timeline

2020

The couple made headlines in April 2020 after Higgins revealed that they were waiting to have sex until they tied the knot.

“It’s just something that we both felt comfortable talking to each other about. I forget the exact scenario that it came up,” Higgins told Us at the time. “We didn’t know at that point — who knew where it was going, but like, you know, [I said], ‘Let’s just make this commitment now.’ We had talked about it and agreed to it. Oftentimes that we bring it up. Like, we still have the desires and we still have the emotions and the physical desires to love each other.”