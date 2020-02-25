Former Bachelor Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke’s Relationship Timeline

2020

When Higgins’ season of The Bachelor re-aired as part of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! in June 2020, he told Us that Clarke wouldn’t be tuning in.

“She is my partner, and I want her to know that I don’t want her to feel any sort of heartbreak or sadness from that. So she’ll make an appearance on the show, but she will not be watching it,” Higgins told Us about The Bachelor: GOAT. “She’s going to get through that day, and probably the week afterward, with all the comments about my season, and then we’ll move on. But it’s not healthy, I don’t think, for her to probably watch it.”

Clarke took to Instagram to show Higgins support, however. “Cheering you on from afar tonight,” she wrote. “I’m so proud of who you are and happy for all of the steps that led me to you! You make me smile so big it smushes my face.”