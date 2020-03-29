Engaged!

Ben Higgins’ New Fiancee Jess Clarke Shares Photos of Romantic Proposal: ‘I Woke Up in a Dream’

By
Ben Higgins’ New Fiancee Jess Clarke Shares Photos of Romantic Proposal
 RP Imagery
6
1 / 6

Perfect Setting

The proposal took place beside a pond at the back of Clarke’s parents’ home in Tennessee.

Back to top