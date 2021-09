March 2021

The Spy actress revealed in December 2020 that she and the 88 Minutes star were expecting their second child together. They confirmed their son’s arrival in March 2021.

“Welcome to the world, Arthur. Gotta say, your timing is impeccable,” McKenzie wrote via Instagram, while Baccarin gushed, “2021 is looking up. Welcome to the world Arthur. Trust us, you haven’t missed much yet.”