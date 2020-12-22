Who Is Ben Smith? 5 Things to Know About the ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant

1. He’s Been Open About His Eating Disorder

Ben got candid with Tayshia about his battle with bulimia. “I had an eating disorder for 15 years,” he said on the December 1 episode. “I found out what girls were when I was 15, I realized they don’t like the fat kid. So, I stopped eating, I started working out all the time, lost like, 70 pounds, and had bulimia for, like, 10 years when I was in my 20s. It’s hard to hide something for so long. I kept it from everybody.”

He also opened up about his mental health issues, revealing he had more than one failed suicide attempt in the past.