Reality TV

Who Is Ben Smith? 5 Things to Know About the ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant

By
Ben Smith 5 Things to Know About the Bachelorette Contestant
 ABC/Craig Sjodin
5
2 / 5
podcast
Lainiere_600x338_12.15.20

2. He’s Never Been in Love

During his emotional plea to Tayshia, Ben admitted he had “never felt this feeling” before.

 

Back to top