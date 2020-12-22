Reality TV

Who Is Ben Smith? 5 Things to Know About the ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant

By
Ben Smith 5 Things to Know About the Bachelorette Contestant
 Courtesy of Ben Smith/Instagram
5
4 / 5
podcast
Lainiere_600x338_12.15.20

4. He Lives in California

Both Tayshia and Ben reside in California.

 

Back to top