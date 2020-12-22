Who Is Ben Smith? 5 Things to Know About the ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant

5. Chris Harrison Approves … But Rachel Lindsay Doesn’t

While the host praised Ben for his openness — and revealed they hit the gym together in Palm Springs — the season 13 Bachelorette slammed Ben on her “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast.

“Ben 1,000 percent wants to be the Bachelor,” she said. “I beg producers, please don’t do it. We’ve been here before with the person who is so desperate to be the lead. It never works out. When they want it so badly, when they’ve been planning for it, calculating, made certain moves to get to that point and then you give it to them, it always messes up. There are so many great men from the Clare [Crawley]/Tayshia season. Don’t pick him. I don’t want to see it.”

When asked about Rachel’s diss by TMZ on Monday, Ben simply shrugged.