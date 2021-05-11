Jelena

Who: Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez

Together: 2011 – 2018 (off and on)

The “Lonely” singer fired back in December 2020 after a troll noted that they liked Gomez better than his wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin).

“So we need to f—king bombard that s—t with Jelena and how Selena is better,” the troll wrote via Instagram.

The Canada native responded, “This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife, telling people to say that my previous relationship was better. … I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of what we face on a day to day.”