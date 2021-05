Robsten

Who: Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart

Together: 2008 – 2014 (off and on)

We’ll always have Forks, Washington! Years after their relationship ended, the Happiest Season actress reflected on her time with the Lighthouse star during a March 2017 interview with the U.K.’s Sunday Times.

“When I was dating Rob, the public were the enemy — and that is no way to live,” she said at the time.