Alfonso Ribeiro

The season 19 mirrorball winner revealed exclusively to Us in 2019 that he spends Friendsgiving every year with the cast. “We invite all of the Dancing With the Stars dancers that don’t have homes to go to, that [don’t have] family that live here. They might be from England or Australia or South Africa,” the actor explained. “We have them over and say, ‘Come on, let’s all get together and share this wonderful holiday.’”