Carrie Underwood

The singer and her husband, Mike Fisher, invited pal Jay Cutler to Thanksgiving amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. “We had it all. And when I say we, I mean @carrieunderwood and @mfisher1212,” the former football player wrote via Instagram. “I watched a large turkey cook in a vat of oil. Carrie and Mike had enough for 20 people. Hope everyone had a great Turkey day.”

In her own post, Underwood noted that she “couldn’t be with the fam this year” due to the pandemic, but she thanked Cutler — a fellow Nashville resident — for handling the turkey.