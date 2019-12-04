HOLIDAYS WITH US Best Celebrity Holiday Cards Through the Years: Royals, Kardashians and More! By Emily Marcus December 4, 2019 Courtesy of Ellen Degeneres 17 18 / 17 Ellen The daytime host and the Scandal actress reenacted Kim Kardashian’s iconic Paper magazine cover in 2014. Back to top More News Celebrity BFF Pics! Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News