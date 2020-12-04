Lauren Conrad

The fashion designer showed off her gorgeous family in 2019, posing alongside husband William Tell and sons Liam and Charlie. “Happy Holidays!! Time to pin down your children to brush their hair and keep them clean in the outfits you spent hours shopping for, cleaning and laying so you can take 1000 photos all to get one usable option that says ‘We’ve got it together! We always wear this much white and no one in this photo has spit up in their hair,’” she captioned the photo. “And then once the cards arrive you get up at 6 AM to stuff envelopes because you meant to send them out days ago only to realize that the special holiday stamps you ordered were accidentally thrown out… and at this point your [sic] just hoping they are delivered before the new year *Anyone who manages to get their pets into family photos deserves a metal [sic].”