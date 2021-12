Cicely Tyson, ‘Just as I Am’

Released just two days before Tyson’s death in January at age 96, Just as I Am included stories from the icon’s early days in Hollywood and anecdotes from her brief, tumultuous marriage to Miles Davis. In one chapter, the Emmy winner revealed that she once hung up on former President Barack Obama, believing his phone call to be from someone attempting to prank her. (He was calling to tell her that she would be receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom.)