Gabrielle Union, ‘You Got Anything Stronger?’

The Bring It On star’s September memoir explored the moment she found out her husband, Dwyane Wade, fathered a child with another woman during a break in their relationship. “It should go without saying that we were not in a good place at the time that child was conceived,” she recalled. “But we were doing much better when he finally told me about the pregnancy. To say I was devastated is to pick a word on a low shelf for convenience. … I have not had words, and even after untold amounts of therapy I am not sure I have them now.”