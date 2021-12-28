Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo, ‘The Hope We Hold’

In their May book, The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God, the Vuolos revealed that Jinger’s dad, Jim Bob Duggar, worried that Jeremy’s past career as a soccer player would affect his faith. “I did not see that coming,” the Pennsylvania native wrote. “If anything was a stumbling block, I’d thought it would be my past. I drank and partied in college. I’d been arrested. I could understand parents looking at those issues as red flags. It had never occurred to me that my theology would be the issue.”