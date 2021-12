Katie Couric, ‘Going There’

In addition to sharing details from her professional life, Couric wrote candidly about her first marriage to Jay Monahan in Going There. After she became a permanent coanchor on Today in 1991, she said that the gig “took up residence in [her] marriage like an overbearing houseguest.” After the couple welcomed daughters Ellie and Carrie in July 1991 and January 1996, respectively, the attorney died of colorectal cancer in January 1998 at age 42.