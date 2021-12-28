Lala Kent, ‘Give Them Lala’

Months before her split from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, the Vanderpump Rules star dished on the former couple’s relationship in her May memoir. “I was shook by how attracted I was to him because he was so different from the guys I had dated in the past,” she wrote. “There was something about him that felt intriguing.”

In another chapter, the podcast host revealed that she had an abortion when she was 22 years old. “I couldn’t even bring myself to say the word. I’d always felt weird saying it,” she recalled. “I’d had no sedation or anesthesia, and was fully aware of what was happening. Tears streamed down my face from the pain.”