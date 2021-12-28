Margaret Josephs, ‘Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star released her first book, Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget: How to Survive in Business and Life, in April. In the memoir, the Bravo personality revealed that she had an affair with Foreigner lead singer Kelly Hansen before her 2013 divorce from Jan Josephs. “He’ll find out about it for the first time,” she told Us of her ex, whom she wed in 1994. “It happened so long ago. … He’s not going to care.”