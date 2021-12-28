Sharon Stone, ‘The Beauty of Living Twice’

The Oscar nominee shared plenty of tidbits from her Hollywood career in her March memoir, claiming that she paid Leonardo DiCaprio‘s salary for 1995’s The Quick and the Dead because the studio didn’t want to hire him. Writing about her infamous leg-crossing scene in 1992’s Basic Instinct, the actress said that she slapped director Paul Verhoeven “across the face” after she saw it for the first time. “I thought and thought and I chose to allow this scene in the film,” she added. “Why? Because it was correct for the film and for the character; and because, after all, I did it.”