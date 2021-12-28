Tyler Cameron, ‘You Deserve Better’

In July, the Bachelorette alum released his memoir, You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, Relationships, and Becoming Your Best Self. The model revealed that he lost his virginity to his first girlfriend during his freshman year of high school.

“Once I found out what sex was — once I discovered for myself that it was fun — I wanted to do it all the time. Hooking up was a huge thing at my high school,” he wrote. “Without parents teaching us something different, we didn’t know better; we saw these things modeled on TV or in movies, and we thought that was just what you did. For a long time, I thought that was what being a boy was all about.”