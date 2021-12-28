Top 5

Best Celebrity Memoirs of 2021: Hannah Brown, Katie Couric, Will Smith and More

Best Celebrity Memoirs 2021 Hannah Brown Gabrielle Union More Will Smith
 Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Will Smith, ‘Will’

Cowritten with Mark Manson, the Ali actor’s November memoir detailed, among other things, his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith. The “Summertime” singer revealed that his wife initially wasn’t thrilled about the idea of marriage before their December 1997 nuptials.

“Jada had no illusion that love and family would be an easy endeavor; that was another reason she hated traditional wedding ceremonies,” he wrote. “She thought that the fluffiness and the pageantry of a classing wedding ceremony was flawed symbolism and give a false sense of the true gravity of the undertaking.”

