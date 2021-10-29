Signed, Sealed, Delivered

Judy Greer transformed her dog into an adorable postal worker in 2021. “Special delivery. First off, let’s just touch on the obvious & appreciate the CUTENESS that is my baby,” the actress wrote via Instagram at the time. “Second, let’s take a moment to appreciate the @uspostalservice!! They’re like a daily Santa, dropping packages & letters off to us. How fun is it to open up your mailbox & see a special letter from a friend? Why don’t you write a love/appreciation letter to an old friend, or family member today? Mail it out, & surprise them with a little token of love P.S. Maybe Mary will be your delivery pup.”