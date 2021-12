A Courageous Move

Simone Biles became a role model for mental health awareness in July when she withdrew from multiple events at the Tokyo Olympics while suffering from “the twisties.” She ultimately won one silver and one bronze team medal.

“If it costs me my peace, I’m going to step away,” the athlete, 24, told Us in November of her future in gymnastics. “And I’m completely fine with stepping away because I’ve been through so much. I’ve accomplished so much.”