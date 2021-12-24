Just Friends?

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac went viral in September when the Scenes From a Marriage costars and longtime friends displayed some strange PDA on the red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival. “I’m looking straight ahead and he looks over at me and he just kind of goes to give me a peck on my elbow, and at the same time, I’m going to give him a hug,” she explained on the Today show later that month. “So all of a sudden, his face ends up in my armpit. He made a joke out of it.”