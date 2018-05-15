Rihanna is known to bring a flask to major events such as Coachella or the Grammys. But a flask can be a classic and cheeky way to accessorize any glam outfit. Bonus: They make great gifts. So take a look at Us Weekly’s round up of stylish flasks to give a friend, partner or anyone else who is of legal drinking age.

A good old-fashioned flask can be taken pretty much anywhere alcohol is allowed. They can be designed to be cleverly hidden away, or are flashy enough to make a statement. Popular styles include masculine looks with leather and bronze, creative bright colors and shapes, and sometimes even disguised as jewelry. Depending on the quality and design, a good flask can run anywhere from hundreds of dollars to less than $100.

Scroll down to take a look at some of Us Weekly’s favorite designs and styles of flasks for (almost) any occasion.

