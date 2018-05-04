There’s a reason Sarah Hyland, Shay Mitchell and Emily Deschanel always look so casually chic: they have the help of celebrity stylist Lindsay Albanese. An It Girl in her own right, Albanese also gained a cult following after her (hilarious) appearances on shows like The Real and The Today Show and as a resident style expert on E!. The stylist just partnered up with Zenni Optical, an eyewear brand that brings super cute styles at a totally affordable price point, and chatted with Stylish about the collaboration.

A few of the trends she predicts you’ll see everywhere in the coming weeks: tiny shades, cat-eye, monochrome and white. With the continuing rise of music festivals, Albanese thinks 2018 is going to be the year of the stand-out sunnies. She insists events like Lollapalooza and Electric Daisy Carnival are great places for people to step out of their comfort zone when it comes to style sensibility. For those that tend to play it safe or are “timid” when it comes to their style, a festival encourages and “inspires” people to have more fun with their looks. “You can really create magic when you don’t follow the rules,” she stated. “More than any one particular trend, Albanese is clear that her favorite thing about festival style and eyewear in particular, is the freedom to really go for it.

“I’m inspired by, to be honest, just personal expression,” she says. “I think now people are expressing themselves with sunglasses more than I’ve ever seen in past years.” The freedom to step out of the box explains what Albanese loves about her collaboration with Zenni. The retailer offers a massive variety of options for mixing it up with eyewear. “They have different style sensibilities across the board,” she said. “It’s nice because you can go to their site and they have something for every style sensibility.”

As far as any fashion rules or dos and don’ts, Albanese only has one: “wearing what makes you feel great and excited.”

Check out her picks for festival eyewear looks she’s loving below!

