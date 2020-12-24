California Kids

Exes Stephen Colletti and Kristin Cavallari drove fans wild in August when they reunited for a cuddly Instagram photo after her split from Jay Cutler. “2004 or 2020?!” she captioned the shot of the Laguna Beach alums.

“I mean, I knew that, like, some people would be like, ‘Oh, my gosh, so exciting!’ But I had no idea to what extent. I still think it’s pretty funny,” Cavallari told Us in October. “I also think it’s really cool that people are still so invested in it and it really brought people back to that time in their lives. … It’s very sweet and I love Stephen. We had a good time and it’s all good.”